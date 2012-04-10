ISLAMABAD, April 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.67/69 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.56/60 because of increased import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended down 0.08 percent, or 10.85 points, at 13,864.68 points on Monday. Volume fell to 348.24 million shares, compared with 433.02 million shares traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,260,955 on Monday.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.55 points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 3,047.08.

* Brent crude futures held steady above $122 on Tuesday as investors awaited data out of China to gauge the economic health of the world's second-biggest oil consumer. Front-month Brent crude was unchanged at $122.67 a barrel by 0141 GMT, after settling 76 cents lower. The contract slipped as low as $121.02 on Monday, the lowest since March 15. U.S. oil gained 10 cents to $102.56, after settling 85 cents lower at $102.46.

* Gold edged up on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after disappointing U.S. jobs data breathed new life into hopes for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,643.69 an ounce by 0027 GMT. It rose as much as 1 percent to $1,648.5 an ounce in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan 12/13 oilseed output seen up 8 pct-attache

* Media groups file challenge to keep Guantanamo court open (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)