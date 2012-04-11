ISLAMABAD, April 11 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/73 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.67/69.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended up 0.28 percent, or 38.44 points, at 13,903.12 points on Tuesday. Volume fell to 166.98 million shares, compared with 348.24 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $385,563 on Tuesday.

* The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season. The slide marked the S&P 500's worst day since Dec. 8. The declines were the largest losses this year in terms of both points and percentage drops for each of the three major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 213.66 points, or 1.65 percent, to 12,715.93 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent, to 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 55.86 points, or 1.83 percent, to 2,991.22.

* Brent crude held at $120 on Wednesday, after posting steep losses in the previous session, as a cut in global oil consumption forecast by the EIA and an unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks reinforced fears demand growth may slow. Brent traded 15 cents higher at $120.03 a barrel by 0302 GMT, after settling $2.79 lower at its weakest since Feb. 17. The 2.27 percent slide was the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.

* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, taking a pause after four days of gains on concerns about global growth and revived worries about the euro-zone debt crisis. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session.

* Pakistan seeks over 1 mln tonnes of oil products for May-June

* HSBC eyes Korea, Pakistan sales in global retreat

* No sign of spring offensive by Taliban, NATO says (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)