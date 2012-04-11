ISLAMABAD, April 11 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/73 to the
dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.67/69.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended up 0.28 percent, or 38.44 points, at 13,903.12 points on
Tuesday. Volume fell to 166.98 million shares, compared with
348.24 million shares traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $385,563 on
Tuesday.
* The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the
Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback
coming on the cusp of earnings season. The slide marked the S&P
500's worst day since Dec. 8. The declines were the largest
losses this year in terms of both points and percentage drops
for each of the three major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones
industrial average lost 213.66 points, or 1.65 percent,
to 12,715.93 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent, to 1,358.59. The
Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 55.86 points, or 1.83
percent, to 2,991.22.
* Brent crude held at $120 on Wednesday, after posting steep
losses in the previous session, as a cut in global oil
consumption forecast by the EIA and an unexpected surge in U.S.
crude stocks reinforced fears demand growth may slow. Brent
traded 15 cents higher at $120.03 a barrel by 0302 GMT,
after settling $2.79 lower at its weakest since Feb. 17. The
2.27 percent slide was the biggest one-day percentage loss since
Dec. 14.
* Gold edged lower on Wednesday, taking a pause after four
days of gains on concerns about global growth and revived
worries about the euro-zone debt crisis. Spot gold inched
down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after rising
more than 1 percent in the previous session.
* Pakistan seeks over 1 mln tonnes of oil products for
May-June
* HSBC eyes Korea, Pakistan sales in global retreat
* No sign of spring offensive by Taliban, NATO says
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)