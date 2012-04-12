ISLAMABAD, April 12 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Reuters to release Pakistan monetary policy poll on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/72 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.68/73.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended down 0.62 percent, or 86.16 points, at 13,816.96 points on Wednesday. Volume rose to 511.29 million shares, compared with 166.98 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,401,148 on Wednesday.

* An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.46 points, or 0.70 percent, to 12,805.39 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,368.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,016.46.

* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing two days of losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, which overshadowed an increase in crude inventories. ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $120.18 a barrel, rising 30 cents, after falling to $119.05, the lowest since Feb. 17. On Tuesday, the contract fell 2.27 percent, front-month Brent's biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.

* Gold hovered near $1,660 an ounce on Thursday, supported by a steady euro on easing fears about the euro zone debt crisis, though investors remained cautious on the outlook for peripheral economies and were awaiting more clues on global growth. Spot gold was little changed at $1,658.51 an ounce by 0151 GMT, standing above the 20-day moving average at $1,655.59.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* India, Pakistan rice supplies to ease agflation fears

* Putin signals support for NATO Afghan supply hub

* Pakistan takes 1st U.S. steam coal cargo - buyer (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)