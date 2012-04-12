ISLAMABAD, April 12 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* Reuters to release Pakistan monetary policy poll on
Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.68/72 to the
dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.68/73.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 0.62 percent, or 86.16 points, at 13,816.96 points on
Wednesday. Volume rose to 511.29 million shares, compared with
166.98 million shares traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,401,148 on
Wednesday.
* An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S.
stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed
the S&P 500 below a key technical level. The Dow Jones
industrial average rose 89.46 points, or 0.70 percent, to
12,805.39 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,368.71. The Nasdaq
Composite Index advanced 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent,
to 3,016.46.
* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing two days of
losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks
fell much more than expected last week, which overshadowed an
increase in crude inventories. ICE Brent crude for May delivery
settled at $120.18 a barrel, rising 30 cents, after
falling to $119.05, the lowest since Feb. 17. On Tuesday, the
contract fell 2.27 percent, front-month Brent's biggest one-day
percentage loss since Dec. 14.
* Gold hovered near $1,660 an ounce on Thursday, supported
by a steady euro on easing fears about the euro zone debt
crisis, though investors remained cautious on the outlook for
peripheral economies and were awaiting more clues on global
growth. Spot gold was little changed at $1,658.51 an
ounce by 0151 GMT, standing above the 20-day moving average at
$1,655.59.
* India, Pakistan rice supplies to ease agflation fears
* Putin signals support for NATO Afghan supply hub
* Pakistan takes 1st U.S. steam coal cargo - buyer
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)