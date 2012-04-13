ISLAMABAD, April 13 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* The State Bank of Pakistan is due to announce its monetary
policy for the subsequent two months on Friday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.69/75 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.68/72.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 0.9 percent, or 123.22 points, at 13,693.74 on
Thursday. Volume fell to 340.51 million shares, compared with
511.29 million shares traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,194,796 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.The Dow Jones
industrial average jumped 181.19 points, or 1.41 percent,
to end at 12,986.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,387.57. The Nasdaq
Composite Index climbed 39.09 points, or 1.30 percent,
to 3,055.55.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $121 on Friday as
demand growth worries resurfaced after China's economic
expansion lagged expectations, while caution ahead of talks
between Iran and world powers and North Korea's missile launch
capped losses. Front-month Brent crude, which is
expiring later in the day, slipped 49 cents to $121.22 per
barrel by 0226 GMT, after settling $1.53 higher. The contract is
poised to post a fourth straight weekly decline, sliding about 1
percent this week.
* Gold held steady on Friday, clinging to its 1-percent
gains from the previous session, as investors await key China
growth data for better understanding of the global growth
picture.Spot gold was flat at $1,675.06 an ounce by 0053
GMT, on course for 2.2-percent weekly rise, its biggest one-week
gain since late February.
* Pakistan parliament backs recommendations on US ties
* Pakistan holds trade show in India, but obstacles remain
* Pakistan forex reserves rise marginally to $16.52 bln
* Pakistan July-Mar FY11/12 trade deficit $16.1 bln -stats
office
