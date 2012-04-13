ISLAMABAD, April 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The State Bank of Pakistan is due to announce its monetary policy for the subsequent two months on Friday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.69/75 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.68/72.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended down 0.9 percent, or 123.22 points, at 13,693.74 on Thursday. Volume fell to 340.51 million shares, compared with 511.29 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,194,796 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 12,986.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.09 points, or 1.30 percent, to 3,055.55.

* Brent crude futures slipped towards $121 on Friday as demand growth worries resurfaced after China's economic expansion lagged expectations, while caution ahead of talks between Iran and world powers and North Korea's missile launch capped losses. Front-month Brent crude, which is expiring later in the day, slipped 49 cents to $121.22 per barrel by 0226 GMT, after settling $1.53 higher. The contract is poised to post a fourth straight weekly decline, sliding about 1 percent this week.

* Gold held steady on Friday, clinging to its 1-percent gains from the previous session, as investors await key China growth data for better understanding of the global growth picture.Spot gold was flat at $1,675.06 an ounce by 0053 GMT, on course for 2.2-percent weekly rise, its biggest one-week gain since late February.

* Pakistan parliament backs recommendations on US ties

* Pakistan holds trade show in India, but obstacles remain

* Pakistan forex reserves rise marginally to $16.52 bln

* Pakistan July-Mar FY11/12 trade deficit $16.1 bln -stats office (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)