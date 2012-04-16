ISLAMABAD, April 16 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer at 90.65/70 to the dollar
on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.69/75.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
rose 0.77 percent, or 105.68 points, to end at 13,799.42 on
Friday. Volume was 380 million shares, compared with 340.51
million shares traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $4,157,705 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since
November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth
data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. The Dow
Jones industrial average tumbled 136.99 points, or 1.05
percent, to 12,849.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slid 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,370.26.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.22 points, or 1.45
percent, to 3,011.33.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $120 on Monday after
weak growth numbers from China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer,
and a surge in Spanish borrowing costs triggered worries about
global economic growth and demand. Front-month Brent crude
slipped 1.17 to $120.04 a barrel by 0311 GMT, after
settling at $121.21 a barrel on Friday. U.S. oil slipped
64 cents to $102.20 a barrel after settling at $102.83.
* Gold edged down on Monday, extending losses made in the
previous session, as the dollar firmed on worries about Spanish
debt yields and the pace of Chinese economic growth, while
platinum also sank to its lowest level in more than two months.
Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,651.26 an ounce by 0218
GMT. U.S. gold slid half a percent to $1,652.50.
* Militants attack Pakistan jail, free nearly 400-police
* Heavy fighting continues on Kabul streets
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)