ISLAMABAD, April 16 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer at 90.65/70 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.69/75.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.77 percent, or 105.68 points, to end at 13,799.42 on Friday. Volume was 380 million shares, compared with 340.51 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $4,157,705 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,849.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,011.33.

* Brent crude futures slipped towards $120 on Monday after weak growth numbers from China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and a surge in Spanish borrowing costs triggered worries about global economic growth and demand. Front-month Brent crude slipped 1.17 to $120.04 a barrel by 0311 GMT, after settling at $121.21 a barrel on Friday. U.S. oil slipped 64 cents to $102.20 a barrel after settling at $102.83.

* Gold edged down on Monday, extending losses made in the previous session, as the dollar firmed on worries about Spanish debt yields and the pace of Chinese economic growth, while platinum also sank to its lowest level in more than two months. Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,651.26 an ounce by 0218 GMT. U.S. gold slid half a percent to $1,652.50.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Militants attack Pakistan jail, free nearly 400-police

* Heavy fighting continues on Kabul streets (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)