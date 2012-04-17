ISLAMABAD, April 17 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.70/75 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.65/70.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 0.2 percent, or 28.72 points, to end at 13,770.70. Volume was 261 million shares, compared with 380 million shares traded on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,255,576 on Monday.

* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,921.41 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down 0.69 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 2,988.40.

* Brent crude slipped to $118 on Tuesday, continuing its steep decline from the previous session, as Spain's debt woes reignited concerns about the European debt crisis and the economic outlook for the euro zone. Brent crude for June delivery slipped 35 cents to $118.33 a barrel by 0240 GMT, after sliding 2.59 percent in the previous session, the biggest one-day percentage loss since December.

* Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe. Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after posting two sessions of straight falls.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Was brazen Pakistan jail break an inside job?

* Karzai says NATO failed as 18-hr Kabul attack ends

* Clinton spoke to Pakistan minister about Afghan attacks (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)