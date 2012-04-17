ISLAMABAD, April 17 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.70/75 to the dollar
on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.65/70.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
fell 0.2 percent, or 28.72 points, to end at 13,770.70. Volume
was 261 million shares, compared with 380 million shares traded
on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,255,576 on
Monday.
* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data
helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple
hurt the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average rose
71.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,921.41 at the close. But
the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched down 0.69 of a
point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 22.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at
2,988.40.
* Brent crude slipped to $118 on Tuesday, continuing its
steep decline from the previous session, as Spain's debt woes
reignited concerns about the European debt crisis and the
economic outlook for the euro zone. Brent crude for June
delivery slipped 35 cents to $118.33 a barrel by 0240
GMT, after sliding 2.59 percent in the previous session, the
biggest one-day percentage loss since December.
* Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an
ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous
session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with
growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe.
Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT,
after posting two sessions of straight falls.
* Was brazen Pakistan jail break an inside job?
* Karzai says NATO failed as 18-hr Kabul attack
ends
* Clinton spoke to Pakistan minister about Afghan
attacks
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)