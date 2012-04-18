ISLAMABAD, April 18 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer at 90.66/71 to the dollar
on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.70/75. The rupee
has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis
overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first
nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02
billion in the same period last year. In March, remittances
totaled $1.14 billion.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.05 percent lower, or 6.48 points, at 13,764.22. Volume
was 268.73 million shares, compared with 261 million shares
traded on Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $514,843 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on
Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields
fell. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 194.13
points, or 1.50 percent, to close at 13,115.54. The S&P 500
Index gained 21.21 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,390.78.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 54.42 points, or 1.82
percent, to 3,042.82.
* Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline
reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United
States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the
higher-priced European benchmark. Brent June crude edged
up 10 cents to $118.78 a barrel, having swung between $117.98
and $119.34.
* Gold traded steady near $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday,
bouncing from a one-week low hit in the previous session after a
successful Spanish debt auction eased fears about the euro zone
debt crisis and lent support to the euro.Spot gold was
nearly flat at $1,650.19 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after touching a
one-week low near $1,634 in the previous session.
* Pakistan plans LNG imports from Algeria
* US believes can meet Afghan security funding goal by May
summit
