ISLAMABAD, April 18 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer at 90.66/71 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.70/75. The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year. In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.05 percent lower, or 6.48 points, at 13,764.22. Volume was 268.73 million shares, compared with 261 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $514,843 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 194.13 points, or 1.50 percent, to close at 13,115.54. The S&P 500 Index gained 21.21 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 54.42 points, or 1.82 percent, to 3,042.82.

* Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the higher-priced European benchmark. Brent June crude edged up 10 cents to $118.78 a barrel, having swung between $117.98 and $119.34.

* Gold traded steady near $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday, bouncing from a one-week low hit in the previous session after a successful Spanish debt auction eased fears about the euro zone debt crisis and lent support to the euro.Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,650.19 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after touching a one-week low near $1,634 in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan plans LNG imports from Algeria

* US believes can meet Afghan security funding goal by May summit (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)