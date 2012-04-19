ISLAMABAD, April 19 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.71/74 to the dollar
on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.66/71 because
of increased import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 1.26 percent higher, or 173.73 points, at 13,937.95 on
Wednesday. Volume was 261.5 million shares, compared with 268.73
million shares traded on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,712,943 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from
tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a
reason to take profits. The Dow Jones industrial average
dropped 82.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 13,032.75.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.64 points, or 0.41
percent, to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
11.37 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,031.45.
* Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as
investors remained cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond auction
as renewed fears of a euro zone debt crisis kept a lid on oil
demand. Brent June crude gained 38 cents at $118.35 a
barrel at 0254 GMT, after hitting an over 2-month low of $116.70
in the previous session.
* Gold held steady in a narrow range on Thursday, as
investors stood on sidelines and awaited a key Spanish debt
auction later in the day amid worries that the euro zone debt
crisis could flare up again. Spot gold was little changed
at $1,640.29 an ounce by 0303 GMT, hovering in a $3 range around
$1,640.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan avalanche brings call for glacier
demilitarisation
* Pakistan's July-March c/a deficit surges to nearly $3.1
bln
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)