ISLAMABAD, April 19 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.71/74 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.66/71 because of increased import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 1.26 percent higher, or 173.73 points, at 13,937.95 on Wednesday. Volume was 261.5 million shares, compared with 268.73 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,712,943 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 82.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 13,032.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 11.37 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,031.45.

* Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond auction as renewed fears of a euro zone debt crisis kept a lid on oil demand. Brent June crude gained 38 cents at $118.35 a barrel at 0254 GMT, after hitting an over 2-month low of $116.70 in the previous session.

* Gold held steady in a narrow range on Thursday, as investors stood on sidelines and awaited a key Spanish debt auction later in the day amid worries that the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again. Spot gold was little changed at $1,640.29 an ounce by 0303 GMT, hovering in a $3 range around $1,640.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan avalanche brings call for glacier demilitarisation

* Pakistan's July-March c/a deficit surges to nearly $3.1 bln (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)