ISLAMABAD, April 20 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.71/76 to the
dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.71/74.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.06 percent, or 8.48 points, lower at 13,929.47. Volume
was 182.59 million shares, compared with 261.5 million shares
traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,311,555 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors. A late bounce cut the Dow's and the S&P
500's losses almost in half. The Dow Jones industrial average
fell 68.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 12,964.10.
The S&P 500 Index dropped 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent,
to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite lost 23.89 points, or
0.79 percent, to 3,007.56.
* Crude oil held steady on Thursday while U.S. gasoline
futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a
supply crunch on the East Coast eased. Oil balanced between
downbeat U.S. economic data and persistent, though receding,
supply disruption worries as Iran and world powers wrangle over
Tehran's nuclear program. Brent crude for June delivery
settled at $118 a barrel, managing to gain 3 cents, after
falling to a session low of $117.68. On Wednesday, it dropped as
low as $116.70, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent
since Feb. 10.
* Gold inched lower on Friday and was headed for a weekly
decline of 1 percent, weighed down by persistent concerns about
Spain and lackluster U.S. economic data.Spot gold edged
down 0.1 percent to $1,640.89 an ounce by 0041 GMT, on course
for a 1-percent weekly fall.
* Pakistan's forex reserves rise to $16.6 bln
* Bin Laden's family likely in Pakistan a few more
days-relative
(Reporting By Mahawish Rezvi)