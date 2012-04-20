ISLAMABAD, April 20 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended almost flat at 90.71/76 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.71/74.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.06 percent, or 8.48 points, lower at 13,929.47. Volume was 182.59 million shares, compared with 261.5 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,311,555 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. A late bounce cut the Dow's and the S&P 500's losses almost in half. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 12,964.10. The S&P 500 Index dropped 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite lost 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to 3,007.56.

* Crude oil held steady on Thursday while U.S. gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a supply crunch on the East Coast eased. Oil balanced between downbeat U.S. economic data and persistent, though receding, supply disruption worries as Iran and world powers wrangle over Tehran's nuclear program. Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118 a barrel, managing to gain 3 cents, after falling to a session low of $117.68. On Wednesday, it dropped as low as $116.70, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since Feb. 10.

* Gold inched lower on Friday and was headed for a weekly decline of 1 percent, weighed down by persistent concerns about Spain and lackluster U.S. economic data.Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,640.89 an ounce by 0041 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly fall.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan's forex reserves rise to $16.6 bln

* Bin Laden's family likely in Pakistan a few more days-relative (Reporting By Mahawish Rezvi)