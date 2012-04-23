ISLAMABAD, April 23 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 90.75/80 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.71/76 because of a
rise in import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.05 percent, or 7.01 points, higher at 13,936.48 on
Friday. Volume was 244.2 million shares, compared with 182.59
million shares traded on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,809,987 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings
from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in
banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's
highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.16
points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,029.26. The S&P 500 Index
gained 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,378.53. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.24 percent, to
3,000.45.
* Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, supported
by the impact of sanctions on Iranian supply, while investors
await key manufacturing data out of China for clues on the
health of the world's No. 2 oil consumer. Brent crude
slipped 2 cents to $118.74 a barrel by 0151 GMT, while U.S.
crude was 12 cents lower at $103.76.
* Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday, after
dropping 1 percent in the previous week, as investors waited for
data on China's manufacturing activities which may help set the
tone for financial markets. Spot gold was little changed
at $1,641.40 an ounce by 0023 GMT.
* Afghanistan and U.S. agree on strategic pact text
* Citi appoints Lodhi as CEO for Pakistan - sources
