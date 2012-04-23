ISLAMABAD, April 23 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The rupee ended weaker at 90.75/80 to the dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 90.71/76 because of a rise in import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.05 percent, or 7.01 points, higher at 13,936.48 on Friday. Volume was 244.2 million shares, compared with 182.59 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,809,987 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.16 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,029.26. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,000.45.

* Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, supported by the impact of sanctions on Iranian supply, while investors await key manufacturing data out of China for clues on the health of the world's No. 2 oil consumer. Brent crude slipped 2 cents to $118.74 a barrel by 0151 GMT, while U.S. crude was 12 cents lower at $103.76.

* Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday, after dropping 1 percent in the previous week, as investors waited for data on China's manufacturing activities which may help set the tone for financial markets. Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.40 an ounce by 0023 GMT.

* Afghanistan and U.S. agree on strategic pact text

* Citi appoints Lodhi as CEO for Pakistan - sources (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)