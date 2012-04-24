ISLAMABAD, April 24 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 90.90/96 to the dollar
on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.75/80, because of
a rise in import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 1.05 percent, or 146.96 points, higher at 14,083.44 on
Monday, the highest close since May 2008. Volume was 213.34
million shares, compared with 244.2 million shares traded on
Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $468,982 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report
it stymied a bribery probe. The Dow Jones industrial average
was down 102.09 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,927.17.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.59 points, or
0.84 percent, at 1,366.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 30.00 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45.
* Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as
fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political
uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the
North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran. Brent
crude rose 16 cents to $118.87 a barrel by 0207 GMT,
while U.S. crude was up 14 cents at $103.25.
* Gold traded steady on Tuesday, as traders were cautious
amid a political turmoil in the Netherlands and sluggish data
that heightened worries about the euro zone debt crisis and sank
bullion to a 2-1/2-week low in the previous session. Spot gold
was little changed at $1,636.31 an ounce by 0029 GMT,
after falling to $1,619.99 on Monday - its lowest since April 4.
* In Breivik's "war zone" Luton, fear - and scorn
* Pakistani stocks end on 4-yr high; rupee weakens
