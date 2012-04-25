ISLAMABAD, April 25 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly firmer at 90.87/90 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.90/96 amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.35 percent, or 49.75 points, higher at 14,132.59 on Tuesday, the highest close since May 2008. Volume rose to 297.16 million shares, compared with 213.34 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,011,621 on Tuesday.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co , but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.39 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,371.97. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.85 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,961.60.

* Brent crude stayed above $118 a barrel on Wednesday as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some investors hoping to hear hints of further monetary easing. A third round of monetary stimulus, also called QE3, via bond-buying by the Fed should boost liquidity in markets and lift appetite for riskier assets like oil. Brent crude rose 13 cents to $118.29 a barrel by 0218 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $103.70.

* Gold held around $1,641 per ounce on Wednesday, underpinned by stronger equities, but investors were also looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing when the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting. Spot gold had hardly moved at $1,641.81 per ounce by 0248 GMT, having risen as high as $1,648.91 on Tuesday as the Dow and the S&P 500 jumped after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers.

* Pakistan bombing kills at least two in eastern city Lahore

* U.S. eyes options to restart Afghan peace talks (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)