MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly firmer at 90.87/90 to
the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 90.90/96
amid a lack of import payments.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 0.35 percent, or 49.75 points, higher at 14,132.59 on
Tuesday, the highest close since May 2008. Volume rose to 297.16
million shares, compared with 213.34 million shares traded on
Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,011,621 on
Tuesday.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong
earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co
, but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq
down. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.39
points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 13,001.56. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 5.03 points, or 0.37 percent, to
1,371.97. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.85
points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,961.60.
* Brent crude stayed above $118 a barrel on Wednesday as
investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a policy meeting
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some investors hoping to hear
hints of further monetary easing. A third round of monetary
stimulus, also called QE3, via bond-buying by the Fed should
boost liquidity in markets and lift appetite for riskier assets
like oil. Brent crude rose 13 cents to $118.29 a barrel
by 0218 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $103.70.
* Gold held around $1,641 per ounce on Wednesday,
underpinned by stronger equities, but investors were also
looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing when
the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting. Spot gold
had hardly moved at $1,641.81 per ounce by 0248 GMT,
having risen as high as $1,648.91 on Tuesday as the Dow
and the S&P 500 jumped after strong earnings and upbeat
outlooks from big manufacturers.
* Pakistan bombing kills at least two in eastern city Lahore
* U.S. eyes options to restart Afghan peace talks
