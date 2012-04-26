ISLAMABAD, April 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended firmer at 90.78/83 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.87/90 amid a lack of import payments.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.60 percent, or 85.15 points, higher at 14,217.74, the highest close since May 2008.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $5,703,307 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 89.16 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,090.72 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 18.72 points, or 1.36 percent, to 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 68.03 points, or 2.30 percent, to 3,029.63, and scored its best daily percentage gain since Dec. 20.

* Brent crude slipped below $119 a barrel on Thursday, as easing concerns of a disruption in Iranian oil exports and high U.S. crude stocks dampened optimism over a recovery in the U.S economy. Brent crude fell 16 cents to $118.96 a barrel by 0212 GMT after settling up 55 cents to $119.12 on Wednesday.

* Gold held above $1,644 on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates offered few surprises, but gains in equities and expectations the central bank could do more if necessary to lift the economy may eventually spur buying from investors. Spot gold was little changed at $1,644.46 an ounce by 0233 GMT, having fallen to a low of $1,641.15. It hit a low at $1,623.90 on Wednesday in a knee-jerk sell-off after the Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for another round of asset purchases.

* Pakistan tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile

* U.S. seeks to re-engage Pakistan with envoy visit

* Military to review course teaching 'US at war with Islam' (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)