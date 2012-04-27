ISLAMABAD, April 27 Following is a list of
events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 90.80/86 to
the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 90.78/83 because
of increased import payments following international oil prices
inching above $119 a barrel on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
closed 1.07 percent, or 151.65 points, lower at 14,066.09
points, on Thursday. The index ended at 14,217.74 on Wednesday,
the highest close since May 2008.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,829,864 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some
high-profile earnings misses.The Dow Jones industrial average
rose 113.90 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at
13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 9.29
points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 20.98 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,050.61.
* Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a
barrel on renewed fears about the state of the debt-ravaged
euro zone economies following a downgrade of Spain's credit
rating.Brent crude fell 39 cents to $119.53 a barrel by
0144 GMT, after rising in the past two sessions. The benchmark
oil contract is up 0.7 percent so far this week.
* Gold struggled to make headway on Friday as the euro came
under pressure after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's
credit rating, while investors waited for a monetary policy
decision by the Bank of Japan later in the day for further
trading cues. Spot gold was little changed at $1,656.65
an ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.9-percent weekly gain.
It hit a two-week high of $1,660.60 in the previous session.
* Bin Laden's family deported from Pakistan to
Saudi
* Pakistan PM convicted of contempt, receives no jail
time
* Pakistan military's grip on foreign policy
easing
