ISLAMABAD May 22 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 91.26/32 to the dollar
on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.73/93.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.13 percent, or 17.96 points, higher at 13,875.74 on
volume of 46.36 million shares on Monday, compared to Friday's
close of 13,857.78.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $871,110 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the
S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from
equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook
slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut. The
Dow Jones industrial average jumped 135.10 points, or
1.09 percent, to 12,504.48 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index climbed 20.77 points, or 1.60 percent, to
1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 68.42 points,
or 2.46 percent, to close at 2,847.21.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for
more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously
awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with
major powers over Tehran's nuclear programme. Brent July crude
rose $1.67 to settle at $108.81 a barrel, reaching
$109.26 intraday. The gain snapped a string of three lower
settlements and followed Brent's 10.59 percent slide in the
preceding three weeks.
* Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors await
a European Union summit that is expected to discuss fresh action
to solve the region's debt crisis that has been threatening
global growth. Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89
an ounce by 0039 GMT.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Obama has brief encounter with Pakistan's president at
NATO summit
* Obama says making progress with Pakistan on supply lines
* NATO endorses strategy to end Afghan war but risks remain
* Pakistan briefly bans Twitter access for "blasphemy"
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)