ISLAMABAD May 22 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 91.26/32 to the dollar on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 90.73/93.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.13 percent, or 17.96 points, higher at 13,875.74 on volume of 46.36 million shares on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 13,857.78.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $871,110 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 135.10 points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,504.48 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 20.77 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, to close at 2,847.21.

* Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with major powers over Tehran's nuclear programme. Brent July crude rose $1.67 to settle at $108.81 a barrel, reaching $109.26 intraday. The gain snapped a string of three lower settlements and followed Brent's 10.59 percent slide in the preceding three weeks.

* Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors await a European Union summit that is expected to discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt crisis that has been threatening global growth. Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89 an ounce by 0039 GMT.

* Obama has brief encounter with Pakistan's president at NATO summit

* Obama says making progress with Pakistan on supply lines

* NATO endorses strategy to end Afghan war but risks remain

* Pakistan briefly bans Twitter access for "blasphemy" (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)