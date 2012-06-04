ISLAMABAD, June 4 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee closed at 93.63/68 on Friday, a fifth
record low against the U.S. dollar in as many days, compared to
Thursday's close of 93.57/63.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose
0.66 percent, or 90.35 points, to close at 13,876.97 on volume
of 78.168 million shares on Friday, compared to Thursday's close
of 13,786.62 points.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,364,521 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging
the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S.
jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis
was dragging down the world economy. The Dow Jones industrial
average fell 274.88 points, or 2.22 percent, to 12,118.57
at the close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 32.29 points, or
2.46 percent, to 1,278.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped
79.86 points, or 2.82 percent, to 2,747.48.
* Brent crude prices traded below $100 for the second
straight session on Monday, pressured by fears of a global
economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data.
Brent crude for July delivery dropped nearly $1 to
$97.51 by 0231 GMT, matching a low touched in February 2011.
* Gold edged lower on Monday after posting its biggest rally
in more than three years in the previous session, when dismal
U.S. jobs data fuelled speculation about further monetary easing
and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot
gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,621.40 an ounce by 0321
GMT. It had fallen to as low as $1,614.59 earlier in the
session.
* U.S. drone strike kills 15 in NW Pakistan - officials
* Bin Laden spent wealth on attacks, guests - Qaeda
* China steps up Afghan role as Western pullout nears
