ISLAMABAD, June 4 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed at 93.63/68 on Friday, a fifth record low against the U.S. dollar in as many days, compared to Thursday's close of 93.57/63.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 0.66 percent, or 90.35 points, to close at 13,876.97 on volume of 78.168 million shares on Friday, compared to Thursday's close of 13,786.62 points.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $3,364,521 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S. jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis was dragging down the world economy. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 274.88 points, or 2.22 percent, to 12,118.57 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 32.29 points, or 2.46 percent, to 1,278.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.86 points, or 2.82 percent, to 2,747.48.

* Brent crude prices traded below $100 for the second straight session on Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data. Brent crude for July delivery dropped nearly $1 to $97.51 by 0231 GMT, matching a low touched in February 2011.

* Gold edged lower on Monday after posting its biggest rally in more than three years in the previous session, when dismal U.S. jobs data fuelled speculation about further monetary easing and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,621.40 an ounce by 0321 GMT. It had fallen to as low as $1,614.59 earlier in the session.

* U.S. drone strike kills 15 in NW Pakistan - officials

* Bin Laden spent wealth on attacks, guests - Qaeda

* China steps up Afghan role as Western pullout nears (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)