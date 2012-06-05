ISLAMABAD, June 5 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee closed at 93.85/92 on Monday, a record low against the U.S. dollar, compared with Friday's close of 93.63/68, a record low at that time.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.86 percent, or 119.06 points, to close at 13,757.91 points on volume of 71.87 million shares on Monday, compared with Friday's close of 13,876.97.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $7,125,001 on Monday.

* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,760.01.

* Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. Brent crude for July delivery rose 60 cents to $99.45 a barrel by 0047 GMT, adding to a 42-cent gain in the previous session. Prices on Monday briefly hit a 16-month low of $95.63 before recovering.

* Gold inched up on Tuesday ahead of a Group of Seven conference call that will attempt to discuss measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis that has threatened to drag the global economy into a recession. Spot gold gained $1.04 to $1,619.79 an ounce by 0335 GMT.

* U.S. targets senior al Qaeda leader, further strains Pakistan ties

* Conergy wins 60-70 mln euros for Pakistan solar plant

* Pakistan and US: allies without trust (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)