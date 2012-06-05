ISLAMABAD, June 5 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee closed at 93.85/92 on Monday, a record
low against the U.S. dollar, compared with Friday's close of
93.63/68, a record low at that time.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index
dropped 0.86 percent, or 119.06 points, to close at 13,757.91
points on volume of 71.87 million shares on Monday, compared
with Friday's close of 13,876.97.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $7,125,001 on
Monday.
* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp
losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker
U.S. data kept investors wary of equities. The Dow Jones
industrial average slipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent,
to 12,101.46 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to
1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.53 points,
or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,760.01.
* Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight session
on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from a weaker
dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies will take
new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. Brent crude
for July delivery rose 60 cents to $99.45 a barrel by
0047 GMT, adding to a 42-cent gain in the previous session.
Prices on Monday briefly hit a 16-month low of $95.63 before
recovering.
* Gold inched up on Tuesday ahead of a Group of Seven
conference call that will attempt to discuss measures to contain
the euro zone debt crisis that has threatened to drag the global
economy into a recession. Spot gold gained $1.04 to
$1,619.79 an ounce by 0335 GMT.
* U.S. targets senior al Qaeda leader, further strains
Pakistan ties
* Conergy wins 60-70 mln euros for Pakistan solar plant
* Pakistan and US: allies without trust
