ISLAMABAD, June 6 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 93.82/92 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with a record low of 93.85/92 on Monday.

* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.36 percent, or 49.68 points, to close at 13,708.23 on volume of 48.9 million shares on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 13,757.91 points.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $5,566,967 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.49 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,127.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.32 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,285.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.10 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,778.11.

* Brent crude prices rose above $99 a barrel on Wednesday, as supportive economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed pressure from Europe's lingering debt crisis. Brent crude for July delivery rose 38 cents to $99.22 a barrel by 0232 GMT, after losing a cent the previous session.

* Gold firmed on Wednesday, rising in tandem with the euro and risky assets ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting as investors watch for more action from policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold gained half a percent to $1,625.34 an ounce by 0314 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Top al Qaeda strategist killed in Pakistan

* China's Hu sees role for regional bloc in Afghanistan

* Pakistan's "Sesame Street" hits dead end amid fraud charges

* U.S. wants greater role for India in Afghanistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)