ISLAMABAD, June 7 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee posted a record low to the U.S.
dollar, closing at 94.10/20 on Wednesday, compared with
Tuesday's close of 93.82/92.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index put
on 0.27 percent, or 37.5 points, on Wednesday to close at
13,745.73 points on volume of 58.42 million shares, compared
with Tuesday's close of 13,708.23.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $379,939 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling. The Dow Jones industrial average was
up 286.84 points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at
1,315.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61
points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,844.72.
* Crude oil futures rallied on Wednesday, with Brent
returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a rescue of
Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt crisis, and as
a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary easing.
Brent crude for July delivery settled at $100.64 a
barrel, gaining $1.80, after hitting a session high of $101.39.
It was Brent's second rise in three days. On Friday, Brent fell
below $100 for the first time since October, which marked a 25
percent drop from its 2012 high of $128.40 posted in March.
* Gold rose on Wednesday, with investors awaiting testimony
by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in front of a
congressional committee, as expectations of more monetary
stimulus ran high. Spot gold gained nearly half a percent
to $1,624.64 an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high
of $1,640.50 hit in the previous session.
* Rights groups rally around Pakistan lawyer under threat
* EXCLUSIVE-Drones "inhumane", dead al Qaeda man's family
says
* China says to offer $10 bln in loans to SCO member states
* Pakistan investigates whether women killed for clapping
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)