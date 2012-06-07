ISLAMABAD, June 7 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee posted a record low to the U.S. dollar, closing at 94.10/20 on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 93.82/92.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index put on 0.27 percent, or 37.5 points, on Wednesday to close at 13,745.73 points on volume of 58.42 million shares, compared with Tuesday's close of 13,708.23.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $379,939 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 286.84 points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,844.72.

* Crude oil futures rallied on Wednesday, with Brent returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a rescue of Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt crisis, and as a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary easing. Brent crude for July delivery settled at $100.64 a barrel, gaining $1.80, after hitting a session high of $101.39. It was Brent's second rise in three days. On Friday, Brent fell below $100 for the first time since October, which marked a 25 percent drop from its 2012 high of $128.40 posted in March.

* Gold rose on Wednesday, with investors awaiting testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in front of a congressional committee, as expectations of more monetary stimulus ran high. Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,624.64 an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high of $1,640.50 hit in the previous session.

* Rights groups rally around Pakistan lawyer under threat

* EXCLUSIVE-Drones "inhumane", dead al Qaeda man's family says

* China says to offer $10 bln in loans to SCO member states

* Pakistan investigates whether women killed for clapping (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)