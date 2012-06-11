ISLAMABAD, June 11 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, closing at 94.26/34, compared with Thursday's close of 94.08/14.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 1.16 percent, or 158.6 points, on Friday to close at 13,558.7 points on volume of 89.97 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,779,100 on Friday.

* The S&P 500 ended its best week in 2012 on Friday as investors returned to stocks after sources told Reuters that Spain was expected to request aid for its troubled banks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.24 points, or 0.75 percent, to 12,554.20 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,325.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 27.40 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 2,858.42.

* Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Monday as a rescue package for Spain's banks revived hopes of steady oil demand growth, while a failure in nuclear talks between the United Nations and Iran renewed concern over supply disruption. Brent rose to as much as $102.21 a barrel and traded $2.23 higher at $101.70 by 0159 GMT, the biggest daily gain since March 1.

* Gold firmed on Monday, after the European finance ministers' decision to help Spain's battered banks boosted riskier assets and pressured the dollar, but gold's gains were outpaced by those in precious metals with industrial applications. Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,598.79 an ounce by 0149 GMT, retreating from an intra-day high of $1,607.95. It lost nearly 2 percent last week.

* Islamist website says to reveal video of Qaeda figure

* ANALYSIS-Al Qaeda down, but not out in Pakistan (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)