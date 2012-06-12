ISLAMABAD, June 12 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee weakened slightly to end at 94.29/36
against the dollar on Monday, a record low, compared with
Friday's close of 94.26/34.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index
rose by 0.32 percent, or 42.76 points, on Monday to close
at 13,601.46 points on volume of 44.8 million shares.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $69,436,213 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 142.97
points, or 1.14 percent, to 12,411.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 16.73 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,308.93.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 48.69 points, or 1.70
percent, to 2,809.73.
* Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on
Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt
crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening
growth in oil demand. Brent slipped as low as $96.62 a
barrel, close to the low for the year of $95.63, struck on June
4. It was trading 84 cents lower at $97.16 by 0057 GMT.
* Gold edged lower on Tuesday for the first time in two
sessions but losses were limited because investors, who now
doubt the effectiveness of the euro zone's bailout plan for
Spain's banks, still believed in gold's safe-haven status. Spot
gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,589.89 an ounce by 0032 GMT.
* US pulls negotiators from Pakistan with no supply deal
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)