ISLAMABAD, June 12 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee weakened slightly to end at 94.29/36 against the dollar on Monday, a record low, compared with Friday's close of 94.26/34.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose by 0.32 percent, or 42.76 points, on Monday to close at 13,601.46 points on volume of 44.8 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $69,436,213 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 142.97 points, or 1.14 percent, to 12,411.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 16.73 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,308.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 48.69 points, or 1.70 percent, to 2,809.73.

* Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand. Brent slipped as low as $96.62 a barrel, close to the low for the year of $95.63, struck on June 4. It was trading 84 cents lower at $97.16 by 0057 GMT.

* Gold edged lower on Tuesday for the first time in two sessions but losses were limited because investors, who now doubt the effectiveness of the euro zone's bailout plan for Spain's banks, still believed in gold's safe-haven status. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,589.89 an ounce by 0032 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* US pulls negotiators from Pakistan with no supply deal (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)