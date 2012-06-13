ISLAMABAD, June 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee closed at a record low of 94.43/48 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared to Monday's close of 94.29/36.

* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index dropped 171.9 points, or 1.26 percent, on Tuesday to close at 13,429.56 points on volume of 54.6 million shares, compared to Monday's close of 13,601.46 points.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3,601,121 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 162.57 points, or 1.31 percent, to 12,573.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 15.25 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,324.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 33.34 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,843.07.

* Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday in spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil. Brent crude fell 86 cents to settle at $97.14 a barrel, its fourth straight lower close and the lowest settlement since January 2011.

* Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, retaining gains from the previous session as investors stayed nervous over Spain's finance after the country's borrowing costs rose to euro-era highs. Spot gold was little changed at $1,609.09 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.

* Tycoon, former envoy at centre of new Pakistan turmoil

* Pakistan should "bite the bullet" in NATO routes row-U.S. official

* Islamist website posts video of Qaeda figure (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)