ISLAMABAD, June 14 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee firmed slightly to close at
94.32/38 against the dollar on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's
record low of 94.43/48.
* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index fell 0.45
percent, or 60.67 points, on Wednesday to close at 13,368.89
points on volume of 62.25 million shares.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $791,519 on
Wednesday.
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day.
* In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 77.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.30 points, or 0.70
percent, at 1,314.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61.
* Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude
fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S.
economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances
outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. In London, ICE
July Brent crude settled at $97.13 a barrel, just a cent
lower but its fifth consecutive drop and marking a fresh
16-month low. Brent has fallen 24 percent from its year high of
$128.40 hit in March.
* Gold traded steady on Thursday after posting a fourth
straight session of gains in the previous session when weak U.S.
data fuelled expectations for monetary stimulus, and investors
remain nervous before the make-or-break Greek election on
Sunday. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,616.69 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,624.36 hit in the
previous session.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan route cut-off costs U.S. $100 mln a month
* Pakistan not "gouging" over NATO's Afghan routes -
minister
* Pakistan tycoon could face contempt charges in Supreme
Court saga
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)