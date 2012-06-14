ISLAMABAD, June 14 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee firmed slightly to close at 94.32/38 against the dollar on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's record low of 94.43/48.

* The KSE's benchmark 100-share index fell 0.45 percent, or 60.67 points, on Wednesday to close at 13,368.89 points on volume of 62.25 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $791,519 on Wednesday.

* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.

* In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.30 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,314.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61.

* Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. In London, ICE July Brent crude settled at $97.13 a barrel, just a cent lower but its fifth consecutive drop and marking a fresh 16-month low. Brent has fallen 24 percent from its year high of $128.40 hit in March.

* Gold traded steady on Thursday after posting a fourth straight session of gains in the previous session when weak U.S. data fuelled expectations for monetary stimulus, and investors remain nervous before the make-or-break Greek election on Sunday. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,616.69 an ounce by 0019 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,624.36 hit in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan route cut-off costs U.S. $100 mln a month

* Pakistan not "gouging" over NATO's Afghan routes - minister

* Pakistan tycoon could face contempt charges in Supreme Court saga (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)