ISLAMABAD, June 15 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee firmed slightly on Thursday to close at 94.22/28 against the dollar compared with 94.32/38 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 2.15 percent, or 287.31 points, on Thursday to close at 13,656.2 points on volume of 91.293 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $7,384,639 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend lead to turmoil in financial markets.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 155.38 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,651.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 14.22 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,329.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 17.72 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,836.33.

* Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30 million barrels per day. The July Brent crude expired earlier, down 10 cents at $97.03, the lowest level since January 2011.

* Gold was flat on Friday after five straight days of gains, supported by hopes for monetary easing after sluggish U.S. data, while investors were looking to a key vote in Greece on the weekend that could unleash havoc in financial markets. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,621.79 an ounce by 0052 GMT, on course for a 1.8-percent gain from a week earlier.

* Pakistan calls again for apology for NATO strike

* Pakistan forex reserves fall to $15.417 billion (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)