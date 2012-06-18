ISLAMABAD, June 18 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee firmed on Friday to close at 94.13/18 against the dollar compared to 94.22/28 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 0.01 percent, or 1.68 points, on Friday to close at 13,657.88 points on volume of 75.8 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,392,496 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggers market turmoil. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 12,767.17 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 13.74 points, or 1.03 percent, to 1,342.84. The Nasdaq Composite rose 36.47 points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 2,872.80.

* Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone.U.S. crude had risen 74 cents to $84.77 per barrel by 2337 GMT, while Brent crude climbed 99 cents to $98.60 per barrel. Both Brent and U.S. crude touched one-month highs earlier.

* Gold fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday as the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone subsided after parties backing a bailout for the country won an election, denting the metal's safe-haven appeal. Gold fell more than 1 percent to a low of $1,606.49 an ounce before bouncing to $1,623.56 by 0043 GMT, down $4.23. Bullion is more than $200 below a record of around $1,920 struck in September last year.

