MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee firmed on Monday to close at
93.97/94.04 against the dollar, compared to 94.13/18 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index rose 0.65 percent, or 88.33 points, on Monday to close at
13,754.13 points on volume of 61.47 million shares, compared to
13,657.88 on Friday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,188,057 on
Monday.
* The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in
Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt
crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains. The Dow
Jones industrial average was down 25.28 points, or 0.20
percent, at 12,741.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.78 percent, at
2,895.33.
* Brent crude steadied around $96 a barrel on Tuesday,
staying close to 16-month lows hit in the prior session, as
Spain's rising borrowing cost showed Europe is nowhere near
resolving its debt crisis which has hurt the outlook for fuel
demand. Brent crude for August delivery, which is down
around 25 percent since hitting a peak above $128 in early
March, was off 1 cent at $96.04 per barrel by 0206 GMT. Brent
hit a session low of $95.80, not far off Monday's trough of
$95.38 which was its weakest since January 2011.
* Gold rose for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday,
the longest winning streak since July last year, after a weekend
victory for pro-bailout in Greek elections failed to shake off
worries about a worsening debt crisis in Europe. Gold hit
an intraday high of $1,630.59 an ounce and was steady at
$1,627.95 an ounce by 0300 GMT. Gold rallied to a record of
around $1,920 in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a
safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe.
* Pakistan July-May c/a deficit increases to $3.77 bln
* New York man pleads guilty to aiding al Qaeda
