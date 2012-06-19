ISLAMABAD, June 19 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee firmed on Monday to close at 93.97/94.04 against the dollar, compared to 94.13/18 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 0.65 percent, or 88.33 points, on Monday to close at 13,754.13 points on volume of 61.47 million shares, compared to 13,657.88 on Friday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,188,057 on Monday.

* The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.28 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,895.33.

* Brent crude steadied around $96 a barrel on Tuesday, staying close to 16-month lows hit in the prior session, as Spain's rising borrowing cost showed Europe is nowhere near resolving its debt crisis which has hurt the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude for August delivery, which is down around 25 percent since hitting a peak above $128 in early March, was off 1 cent at $96.04 per barrel by 0206 GMT. Brent hit a session low of $95.80, not far off Monday's trough of $95.38 which was its weakest since January 2011.

* Gold rose for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, the longest winning streak since July last year, after a weekend victory for pro-bailout in Greek elections failed to shake off worries about a worsening debt crisis in Europe. Gold hit an intraday high of $1,630.59 an ounce and was steady at $1,627.95 an ounce by 0300 GMT. Gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe.

* Pakistan July-May c/a deficit increases to $3.77 bln

* New York man pleads guilty to aiding al Qaeda (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)