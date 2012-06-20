ISLAMABAD, June 20 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee firmed on Tuesday to close at 93.88/94 against the dollar, compared to 93.97/94.04 on Monday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index fell 0.52 percent, or 71.14 points, on Tuesday to close at 13,682.99 points on volume of 60.75 million shares, compared to 13,754.13 on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $352,584 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone's debt crisis gets worse. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.51 points, or 0.75 percent, to 12,837.33 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 13.20 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,357.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 34.43 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 2,929.76.

* Brent crude slipped under $96 a barrel on Wednesday, staying close to 17-month lows hit the previous session, as worries over Spain's deep borrowing costs lingered ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Brent oil for August delivery was down 23 cents at $95.53 per barrel by 0152 GMT. It fell as low as $95.40 earlier, near Tuesday's trough of $94.44, its cheapest level since Jan. 10, 2011.

* Gold rose on Wednesday, driven by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may do more to stimulate the world's top economy, a move which would boost bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold rose $3.96 to $1,620.56 an ounce by 0242 GMT. Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies prime minister

* Afghanistan says Pakistan was involved in sectarian attack (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)