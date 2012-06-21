ISLAMABAD, June 21 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee weakened on Wednesday to close at 94.21/26 to the dollar, compared to 93.88/94 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 0.12 percent, or 15.81 points, lower on Wednesday at 13,667.18 points on volume of 37.2 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,017,247 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures that were in line with market expectations but went no further. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.94 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,824.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.29 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,355.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.69 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,930.45.

* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy. Brent crude for August delivery closed at $92.69 a barrel, slumping $3.07 and marking the lowest settlement for front month Brent since Dec. 17, 2010.

* Gold slipped for a third straight day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of launching another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy, a move that could have boosted bullion's appeal in times of uncertainty. Cash gold fell $5.62 an ounce to $1,599.76 by 0214 GMT. Gold rallied to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest.

* "Important" al Qaeda leader captured in Pakistan-officials (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)