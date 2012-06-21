ISLAMABAD, June 21 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee weakened on Wednesday to close
at 94.21/26 to the dollar, compared to 93.88/94 on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.12 percent, or 15.81 points, lower on Wednesday at
13,667.18 points on volume of 37.2 million shares.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2,017,247 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures
that were in line with market expectations but went no further.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.94 points,
or 0.10 percent, at 12,824.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 2.29 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,355.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.69 point, or 0.02
percent, at 2,930.45.
* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy.
Brent crude for August delivery closed at $92.69 a
barrel, slumping $3.07 and marking the lowest settlement for
front month Brent since Dec. 17, 2010.
* Gold slipped for a third straight day on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of launching another
round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy, a move
that could have boosted bullion's appeal in times of
uncertainty. Cash gold fell $5.62 an ounce to $1,599.76
by 0214 GMT. Gold rallied to its highest level in 2012 of around
$1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep
interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest.
* "Important" al Qaeda leader captured in Pakistan-officials
