ISLAMABAD, June 22 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee weakened on Thursday to close at 94.36/41 to the dollar, compared to 94.21/26 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended down 0.49 percent, or 66.58 points, at 13,600.60 points on volume of 44.86 million shares on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,729,404 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks posted the worst day in three weeks on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth worldwide threatened corporate profits. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.35 points, or 1.96 percent, at 12,573.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 30.19 points, or 2.23 percent, at 1,325.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36 points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.

* Brent crude hovered below $90 on Friday, up slightly after the previous session's plunge to an 18-month low, but prices were headed for a weekly loss as bleak data from top consumers United States and China muddied the outlook for demand. Brent crude rose 63 cents to $89.86 per barrel by 0320 GMT, after dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18 months in the previous session. Prices are down about 8 percent so far this week.

* Gold regained strength on Friday, but was heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month after fears of a global economic slowdown hit commodities and prompted investors to seek safety in the U.S. dollar. Spot gold added 67 cents to $1,566.09 an ounce by 0023 GMT on bargain hunting. It had fallen 2.5 percent on Thursday -- its biggest one-day drop since late February after the Fed stopped short of launching another round of quantitative easing.

* Court issues arrest warrant for Pakistani PM nominee

* Afghan Taliban gunmen take hostages in Kabul hotel attack (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)