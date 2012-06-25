ISLAMABAD, June 25 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at a record low of 94.45/52 to the dollar on Friday, compared to 94.36/41 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended up 0.96 percent or 130.22 points, at 13,730.82 points on volume of 57 million shares on Friday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $610,624 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.21 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,640.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,335.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.33 points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,892.42.

* Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders backed a $156 billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden region. Brent crude recovered from two consecutive weeks of losses to hit a high of $91.75 a barrel. The contract edged down 2 cents to $90.96 by 0058 GMT.

* Gold tracked equities higher on Monday after falling more than 3 percent last week, but gains could be limited by a steady U.S. dollar and worries about deflation which could sap investors' interest in the precious metal. Spot gold added $1.70 to $1,573.14 an ounce by 0041 - well below a record of about $1,920 hit in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe.

* INSIGHT-Pakistan's Dr Afridi, from CIA asset to solitary cell

* Pakistan's gun-slinging chief justice faces backlash (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)