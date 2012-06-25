ISLAMABAD, June 25 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at a record low of 94.45/52 to the
dollar on Friday, compared to 94.36/41 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index ended up 0.96 percent or 130.22 points, at 13,730.82
points on volume of 57 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $610,624 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank
shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst
decline of the year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.21
points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,640.78. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,335.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.33 points, or 1.17
percent, at 2,892.42.
* Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower
output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S.
offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders
backed a $156 billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden
region. Brent crude recovered from two consecutive weeks
of losses to hit a high of $91.75 a barrel. The contract edged
down 2 cents to $90.96 by 0058 GMT.
* Gold tracked equities higher on Monday after falling more
than 3 percent last week, but gains could be limited by a steady
U.S. dollar and worries about deflation which could sap
investors' interest in the precious metal. Spot gold
added $1.70 to $1,573.14 an ounce by 0041 - well below a record
of about $1,920 hit in 2011, when investors turned to the metal
as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe.
