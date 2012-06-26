ISLAMABAD, June 26 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed slightly stronger at a 94.40/45 to
the dollar on Monday compared to 94.45/52 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index ended down 0.65 percent or 88.63 points, at 13642.19
points on volume of 45.67 million shares on Monday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $334,550 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500
near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason
to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week. The
Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97 points, or
1.09 percent, to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72. The
Nasdaq Composite Index declined 56.26 points, or 1.95
percent, to 2,836.16.
* Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel on Tuesday as
short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories
offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce
a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis. Brent crude
rose for a third session, trading at $91.18 a barrel by
0301 GMT, up 17 cents. U.S. crude inched up 1 cent to
$79.22.
* Gold held steady above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday after
rising in the previous session as growing uncertainty on whether
a key European Union summit this week will be able to resolve
the region's debt crisis supported the precious metal. Gold
hardly changed at $1,584.32 an ounce 0246 GMT, within
sight of an intraday high around $1,587 hit on Monday, when
Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks and its
budget.
* Pakistan army protests to NATO, Afghans over attack
* INTERVIEW-Pakistan says Afghan peace requires clarity from
US, Taliban
* Two wounded in attack on Pakistan TV office-police
