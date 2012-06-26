ISLAMABAD, June 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed slightly stronger at a 94.40/45 to the dollar on Monday compared to 94.45/52 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended down 0.65 percent or 88.63 points, at 13642.19 points on volume of 45.67 million shares on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $334,550 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97 points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 56.26 points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,836.16.

* Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel on Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis. Brent crude rose for a third session, trading at $91.18 a barrel by 0301 GMT, up 17 cents. U.S. crude inched up 1 cent to $79.22.

* Gold held steady above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as growing uncertainty on whether a key European Union summit this week will be able to resolve the region's debt crisis supported the precious metal. Gold hardly changed at $1,584.32 an ounce 0246 GMT, within sight of an intraday high around $1,587 hit on Monday, when Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks and its budget.

* Pakistan army protests to NATO, Afghans over attack

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan says Afghan peace requires clarity from US, Taliban

* Two wounded in attack on Pakistan TV office-police (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)