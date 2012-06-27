ISLAMABAD, June 27 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed flat at 94.40/45 against the dollar on Tuesday. The rupee hit a record low of 94.45/52 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index closed 0.1 percent, or 13.85 points, higher at 13,656.04 on volume of 45.08 million shares on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,924,996 on Tuesday.

* Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.01 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,534.67. The S&P 500 Index gained 6.27 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,319.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.90 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,854.06.

* Brent crude edged down to just below $93 a barrel on Wednesday, as heightened concerns that European leaders would fail to resolve the region's crippling debt crisis at a key meet this week offset worries about tighter North Sea supplies. Brent crude edged down 10 cents to $92.92 by 0235 GMT.

* Gold was little changed around $1,571 an ounce on Wednesday after falling in the previous session on worries that a global economic slowdown triggered by a worsening debt crisis in Europe could prompt investors to turn to the safety of the U.S. dollar. Gold hardly moved at $1,571.89 an ounce by 0028 GMT, having hit a low around $1,567 o n Tuesday.

* Top NATO general to raise Haqqani attacks with Pakistan

* Alleged Mumbai plotter was planning new attack - police (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)