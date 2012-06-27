ISLAMABAD, June 27 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed flat at 94.40/45 against the
dollar on Tuesday. The rupee hit a record low of 94.45/52 on
Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index closed 0.1 percent, or 13.85 points, higher at 13,656.04
on volume of 45.08 million shares on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,924,996 on
Tuesday.
* Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but
trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet
another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. The Dow Jones
industrial average rose 32.01 points, or 0.26 percent, to
12,534.67. The S&P 500 Index gained 6.27 points, or 0.48
percent, to 1,319.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
17.90 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,854.06.
* Brent crude edged down to just below $93 a barrel on
Wednesday, as heightened concerns that European leaders would
fail to resolve the region's crippling debt crisis at a key meet
this week offset worries about tighter North Sea supplies. Brent
crude edged down 10 cents to $92.92 by 0235 GMT.
* Gold was little changed around $1,571 an ounce on
Wednesday after falling in the previous session on worries that
a global economic slowdown triggered by a worsening debt crisis
in Europe could prompt investors to turn to the safety of the
U.S. dollar. Gold hardly moved at $1,571.89 an ounce by
0028 GMT, having hit a low around $1,567 o n Tuesday.
* Top NATO general to raise Haqqani attacks with Pakistan
* Alleged Mumbai plotter was planning new attack - police
