MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at a record low of 94.59/65 to the
dollar on Wednesday, compared to 94.40/45 on Tuesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index closed 1.05 percent, or 143.08 points, higher at 13,799.12
on volume of 56.7 million shares on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,455,485 on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected
economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns
a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in
easing the debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,627.99. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index advanced 11.89 points, or 0.90
percent, to 1,331.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index added
21.26 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,875.32.
* Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on Thursday after
rallying on an output cut by Norway and positive economic data
from the United States, while investors eyed a summit of EU
leaders that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to contain
the bloc's protracted debt crisis. Brent crude had edged
down 3 cents to $93.47 per barrel by 0211 GMT, after settling at
$93.50 on Wednesday, the highest in just over a week.
* Gold held nearly steady on Thursday and could trade in a
narrow range ahead of a European Union summit, which is unlikely
to deliver new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis and
may prompt investors to turn to the safety of the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.99 an ounce by
0019 GMT, having briefly risen to above $1,581 an ounce on
Wednesday on bargain hunting.
* INTERVIEW-Afghan envoy urges Pakistan to help revitalise
talks
* West worried by China-Pakistan atomic ties-sources
* Alleged Mumbai plotter confirms Pakistan involved - India
