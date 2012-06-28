ISLAMABAD, June 28 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at a record low of 94.59/65 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared to 94.40/45 on Tuesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index closed 1.05 percent, or 143.08 points, higher at 13,799.12 on volume of 56.7 million shares on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,455,485 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in easing the debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,627.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 11.89 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,331.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 21.26 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,875.32.

* Brent crude stayed above $93 per barrel on Thursday after rallying on an output cut by Norway and positive economic data from the United States, while investors eyed a summit of EU leaders that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to contain the bloc's protracted debt crisis. Brent crude had edged down 3 cents to $93.47 per barrel by 0211 GMT, after settling at $93.50 on Wednesday, the highest in just over a week.

* Gold held nearly steady on Thursday and could trade in a narrow range ahead of a European Union summit, which is unlikely to deliver new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis and may prompt investors to turn to the safety of the U.S. dollar. Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.99 an ounce by 0019 GMT, having briefly risen to above $1,581 an ounce on Wednesday on bargain hunting.

* INTERVIEW-Afghan envoy urges Pakistan to help revitalise talks

* West worried by China-Pakistan atomic ties-sources

