ISLAMABAD, June 29 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee firmed slightly to close at 94.39/45 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.59/65 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index closed up a marginal 0.05 percent, or 6.3 points, at 13,805.42 on volume of 43 million shares on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $800,750 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 24.75 points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,602.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,329.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.83 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,849.49.

* Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global growth prospects. Despite recent gains, Brent crude futures were on track to end the second quarter down about 25 percent, the largest drop since the last quarter of 2008, which was the height of a financial crisis.

* Gold steadied on Friday, but is heading for a fifth straight month of decline, its longest monthly losing streak since early 1997, as a deepening global economic slowdown from Europe to China pushed investors to safer havens like the dollar. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,553.51 an ounce by 0055 GMT, after hitting a four-week trough of $1,547.24 on Thursday.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* At least 10 killed in Pakistan attack

* Pakistan's Fazlullah re-emerges as a security threat (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)