ISLAMABAD, June 29 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee firmed slightly to close at 94.39/45 to
the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.59/65 on Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index closed up a marginal 0.05 percent, or 6.3 points, at
13,805.42 on volume of 43 million shares on Thursday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $800,750 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses
late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in
easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 24.75 points, or
0.20 percent, to 12,602.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
shed 2.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,329.04. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.83 points, or 0.90
percent, to 2,849.49.
* Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the
2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not
find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global
growth prospects. Despite recent gains, Brent crude futures were
on track to end the second quarter down about 25 percent, the
largest drop since the last quarter of 2008, which was the
height of a financial crisis.
* Gold steadied on Friday, but is heading for a fifth
straight month of decline, its longest monthly losing streak
since early 1997, as a deepening global economic slowdown from
Europe to China pushed investors to safer havens like the
dollar. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,553.51 an
ounce by 0055 GMT, after hitting a four-week trough of $1,547.24
on Thursday.
* At least 10 killed in Pakistan attack
* Pakistan's Fazlullah re-emerges as a security threat
