ISLAMABAD, July 2 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.49/55 to
the dollar on Friday compared to 94.39/45 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index closed slightly down 0.03 percent, or 4.01 points, at
13,801.41 points on volume of 57.08 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1,090,202 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter
on a high note as investors cheered an agreement by European
leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped
remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets. The Dow
Jones industrial average jumped 277.83 points, or 2.20
percent, to 12,880.09 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 33.12 points, or 2.49 percent, to 1,362.16.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 85.56 points, or 3.00
percent, to 2,935.05.
* Oil surged on Friday in heavy trading to the fourth
biggest daily gain on record, as a deal by European leaders to
shore up euro zone banks triggered frantic short-covering by
funds that had been riding crude's price collapse over the last
quarter. Brent crude oil futures rose more than $6 a barrel to
near $98 while U.S. crude jumped by more than $7 to settle just
below $85 a barrel -- the fourth largest daily gains in dollar
terms since the contracts were launched.
* Spot gold hovered below $1,600 an ounce on Monday, pausing
after posting its strongest daily rise in a month in the
previous session on a euro zone deal aimed at helping its
debt-laden members. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to
$1,594.99 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after surging 3 percent in the
previous session. The precious metal posted a monthly gain of
more than 2 percent in June, its first in five months.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* EXCLUSIVE-U.N. drops Saudi dissident from al Qaeda
blacklist
* Drone aircraft kills 8 suspected militants in Pakistan
