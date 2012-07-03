ISLAMABAD, July 3 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at 94.49/55 to the dollar on
Friday. Monday was a bank holiday in Pakistan.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index closed 2.47 percent, or 341.51 points, higher at 14,142.92
on volume of 84.1 million shares on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $6,341,808 on
Monday.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average was
down 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,871.39. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, at
1,365.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18
points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,951.23.
* Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel on Tuesday as
escalating tensions between Iran and the west offset concerns
that gloomy manufacturing data from China, the United States and
Europe will hurt oil demand. Brent crude gained 79 cents
to $98.13 per barrel by 0502 GMT while U.S. crude rose by
50 cents to $84.25.
* Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as hopes of more
easing from central banks after a string of bleak global
macroeconomic data from Europe to the United States supported
bullion's appeal. Spot gold was little changed at
$1,595.79 an ounce by 0032 GMT.
* US, Pakistan deal seen soon on Afghan supply routes
* Afghanistan accuses Pakistan army of rocket attacks
