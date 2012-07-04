ISLAMABAD, July 4 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened slightly to close at 94.55/60 on
Tuesday, compared with 94.49/55 on Friday. Monday was a bank
holiday in Pakistan.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index closed 0.41 percent, or 57.87 points, higher at 14,200.79
on volume of 90.9 million shares.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2,245,668 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as
sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders
factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points, or
0.56 percent, to 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,374.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 24.85 points, or 0.84
percent, to 2,976.08.
* Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, topping
$100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program
sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a
second-quarter slide. Brent rose $3.34 to end at $100.68
a barrel, the highest settlement since May 31. Prices reached
$101.58, the loftiest intraday price since front-month Brent
reached $101.90 on June 11.
* Gold hovered near a two-week high on Wednesday, supported
by hopes for more accommodative monetary policies from central
banks to support a fragile recovery in the global economy. Spot
gold traded little changed at $1,617.90 an ounce by 0043
GMT, after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session
when it hit a two-week top of $1,624.70.
* U.S., Pakistan reach deal to reopen Afghan supply routes
