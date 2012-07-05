ISLAMABAD, July 5 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee strengthened slightly to close at 94.46/51 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.55/60.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index lost 22.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 14,178.1 points on volume of 80.7 million shares on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $332,251 on Wednesday.

* U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday.

* Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new evidence of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of fresh stimulus measures. One day after surging more than 3 percent amid one of the biggest commodity-sector rallies ever, August Brent crude fell 91 cents to settle at $99.77 a barrel.

* Gold held steady around $1,615 an ounce on Thursday, as the anticipation of a rate cut by the European Central Bank offset the impact of a stronger dollar. Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.79 an ounce by 0020 GMT.

* Can turning Taliban foot soldiers turn the Afghan war?

* Pakistan set to buy gasoline for Jul-Aug -trade (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)