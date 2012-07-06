ISLAMABAD, July 6 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed stronger at 94.28/32 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with 94.46/51 on Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index lost 7.19 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 14,170.91
on volume of 30.9 million shares on Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $421,400 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus
measures by major central banks failed to excite investors
before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth. The Dow
Jones industrial average was down 47.15 points, or 0.36
percent, at 12,896.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,367.58. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 0.04 point at 2,976.12.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending at a
five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following a
lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that some
policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil
demand. Brent hit a session high above $102 a barrel. Then the
European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to 0.75 percent
and the euro slid against the dollar, pulling Brent off that
high.
* Gold inched up on Friday, on course for a second straight
week of gains, as investors await the all-important U.S. June
employment report to gauge the health of the world's top economy
for trading cues. Spot gold crept up 0.1 percent to
$1,606.10 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of
half a percent.
* INTERVIEW-Long road ahead in U.S.-Pakistan ties after NATO
deal
* After long closure, NATO supplyes enter Afghanistan from
Pakistan
* Mumbai attack legacy hangs over India-Pakistan
talks-officials
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)