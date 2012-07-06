ISLAMABAD, July 6 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed stronger at 94.28/32 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.46/51 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index lost 7.19 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 14,170.91 on volume of 30.9 million shares on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $421,400 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.15 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,896.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,367.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.04 point at 2,976.12.

* Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending at a five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that some policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil demand. Brent hit a session high above $102 a barrel. Then the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to 0.75 percent and the euro slid against the dollar, pulling Brent off that high.

* Gold inched up on Friday, on course for a second straight week of gains, as investors await the all-important U.S. June employment report to gauge the health of the world's top economy for trading cues. Spot gold crept up 0.1 percent to $1,606.10 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of half a percent.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* INTERVIEW-Long road ahead in U.S.-Pakistan ties after NATO deal

* After long closure, NATO supplyes enter Afghanistan from Pakistan

* Mumbai attack legacy hangs over India-Pakistan talks-officials (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)