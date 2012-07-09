ISLAMABAD, July 9 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed stronger at 94.00/07 to the dollar
on Friday, compared to 94.28/32 on Thursday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 139.27 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at
14,310.18 on volume of 78.48 million shares on Friday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $54,519 on
Friday.
* U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another
month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was
stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus
from the Federal Reserve was imminent. The Dow Jones industrial
average was down 124.20 points, or 0.96 percent, at
12,772.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.90
points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,354.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 38.79 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.
* Brent crude prices fell sharply on Friday after a report
showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June reinforced concerns that
a sluggish global economy will curb demand for petroleum. Brent
August crude fell $2.51 to settle at $98.19 a barrel,
with the $97.73 low recorded in post-settlement trading.
* Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses to a third
session, on a lack of conviction the U.S. Federal Reserve would
take measures to stimulate the economy anytime soon even after a
disappointing jobs report. Spot gold dropped to its
lowest in almost two weeks of $1,575.89 an ounce, before
recovering slightly to $1,578.89 an ounce by 0028 GMT.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* US, Pakistan ties still raise tough questions-Clinton
* Donors offer $16 bln Afghan aid at Tokyo conference
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)