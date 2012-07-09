ISLAMABAD, July 9 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed stronger at 94.00/07 to the dollar on Friday, compared to 94.28/32 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 139.27 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at 14,310.18 on volume of 78.48 million shares on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $54,519 on Friday.

* U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was imminent. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.20 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,772.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.90 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,354.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.79 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.

* Brent crude prices fell sharply on Friday after a report showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June reinforced concerns that a sluggish global economy will curb demand for petroleum. Brent August crude fell $2.51 to settle at $98.19 a barrel, with the $97.73 low recorded in post-settlement trading.

* Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses to a third session, on a lack of conviction the U.S. Federal Reserve would take measures to stimulate the economy anytime soon even after a disappointing jobs report. Spot gold dropped to its lowest in almost two weeks of $1,575.89 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,578.89 an ounce by 0028 GMT.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* US, Pakistan ties still raise tough questions-Clinton

* Donors offer $16 bln Afghan aid at Tokyo conference (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)