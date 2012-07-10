ISLAMABAD, July 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed slightly weaker at 94.13/18 to the dollar on Monday, compared to 94.00/07 on Friday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 69.36 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 14,379.54 on volume of 71.78 million shares on Monday.

* Foreign investors bought/sold shares worth a net $2,363,504 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 36.18 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,736.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,352.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,931.77.

* Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as Norway's government intervened in a labour strike and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil industry. Brent fell $1.62 to $98.70 a barrel by 0939 GMT after settling up $2.13 on Monday.

* Gold was little changed on Tuesday, retaining gains from the previous session, while investors waited for China trade data for clues on the health of the world's second-biggest economy. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the previous session.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Eight firms to bid for Afghan oil, gas exploration

* Thousands of Pakistanis protest opening of NATO supply line

* Gunmen kill seven in attack on Pakistan military camp (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)