ISLAMABAD, July 10
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed slightly weaker at 94.13/18 to the
dollar on Monday, compared to 94.00/07 on Friday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index gained 69.36 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at
14,379.54 on volume of 71.78 million shares on Monday.
* Foreign investors bought/sold shares worth a net
$2,363,504 on Monday.
* U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed
down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic
trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian
bond yields. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down
36.18 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,736.29. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent,
at 1,352.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.56
points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,931.77.
* Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as Norway's
government intervened in a labour strike and ordered a
last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil
industry. Brent fell $1.62 to $98.70 a barrel by 0939
GMT after settling up $2.13 on Monday.
* Gold was little changed on Tuesday, retaining gains from
the previous session, while investors waited for China trade
data for clues on the health of the world's second-biggest
economy. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an
ounce by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the
previous session.
* Eight firms to bid for Afghan oil, gas exploration
* Thousands of Pakistanis protest opening of NATO supply
line
* Gunmen kill seven in attack on Pakistan military camp
