ISLAMABAD, July 11 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed weaker at 94.35/41 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared to 94.13/18 on Monday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index dropped 5.21 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 14,374.33 on volume of 65.46 million shares on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,172,929 on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 83.17 points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33.

* Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday on a technical rebound and ahead of data on U.S. inventories that could show a drop for a third week, easing concerns over high crude stocks in the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude for August delivery rose 48 cents to $98.45 a barrel by 0643 GMT.

* Spot gold firmed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more progress on resolving the region's debt crisis. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,574.50 an ounce by 0249 GMT, after losing 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

