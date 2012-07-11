ISLAMABAD, July 11 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed weaker at 94.35/41 to the dollar
on Tuesday, compared to 94.13/18 on Monday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share
index dropped 5.21 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at
14,374.33 on volume of 65.46 million shares on Tuesday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1,172,929 on
Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. The Dow
Jones industrial average was down 83.17 points, or 0.65
percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 29.44 points, or 1.00 percent,
at 2,902.33.
* Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday on a technical
rebound and ahead of data on U.S. inventories that could show a
drop for a third week, easing concerns over high crude stocks in
the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude for August
delivery rose 48 cents to $98.45 a barrel by 0643 GMT.
* Spot gold firmed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest
one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more
progress on resolving the region's debt crisis. Spot gold
gained 0.4 percent to $1,574.50 an ounce by 0249 GMT, after
losing 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
