ISLAMABAD, July 12 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed almost flat at 94.33/39 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 94.35/41.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index gained 6.13 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 14,380.46 points on low volume of 57.1 million shares on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $874,153 on Wednesday.

* The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first. The S&P 500 ended unchanged, breaking a four-day losing streak, after paring losses into the close. Technology and industrials led the S&P's losers, as the market was hit by a number of high-profile earnings warnings in recent days. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 48.59 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 12,604.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.02 of a point to finish at 1,341.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 14.35 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 2,887.98.

* Brent crude stayed above $100 per barrel on Thursday, after a more than 2 percent rally in the prior session, as uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures curbed investors' appetite for riskier assets. Brent crude edged down 5 cents to $100.18 by 0321 GMT, with worries about tight North Sea supplies keeping losses in check.

* Gold edged lower on Thursday, dropping for a fourth session out of six, as investors remained cautious on indications the Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary stimulus until U.S. economic conditions weakened further. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,571.86 an ounce by 0311 GMT.

