ISLAMABAD, July 13 Following is a list of events
in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at almost flat 94.33/38 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with 94.33/39 on Wednesday.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share
index gained 21.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at
14,401.74 on volume of 83.2 million shares On Thursday.
* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $785,198 on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the
technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble
helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. The Dow Jones industrial
average shed 31.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,573.27
at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 6.69
points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,334.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index
lost 21.79 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at
2,866.19.
* Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Friday as China
grew at its slowest pace in three years, reinforcing fears that
a global economic slowdown could hurt fuel demand. Brent
was down 37 cents at $100.70 a barrel by 0302 GMT.
* Gold ticked lower on Friday, remaining on course for a
second consecutive week of losses as worries about the euro zone
debt crisis and a lack of signs on imminent stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed the dollar. Spot gold had
inched down 0.1 percent to $1,568.70 an ounce by 0006 GMT,
heading for a weekly decline of 0.9 percent.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan judges order new PM to reopen graft cases,
risking conflict
* Security forces kill 11 militants in northwest Pakistan
* Nine police killed in attack claimed by Taliban
* Pakistan forex reserves fall to $14.909 billion
(Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)