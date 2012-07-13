ISLAMABAD, July 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at almost flat 94.33/38 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with 94.33/39 on Wednesday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index gained 21.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 14,401.74 on volume of 83.2 million shares On Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $785,198 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 31.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,573.27 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 6.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,334.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.79 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 2,866.19.

* Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Friday as China grew at its slowest pace in three years, reinforcing fears that a global economic slowdown could hurt fuel demand. Brent was down 37 cents at $100.70 a barrel by 0302 GMT.

* Gold ticked lower on Friday, remaining on course for a second consecutive week of losses as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a lack of signs on imminent stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed the dollar. Spot gold had inched down 0.1 percent to $1,568.70 an ounce by 0006 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 0.9 percent.

* Pakistan judges order new PM to reopen graft cases, risking conflict

* Security forces kill 11 militants in northwest Pakistan

* Nine police killed in attack claimed by Taliban

* Pakistan forex reserves fall to $14.909 billion (Compiled by the Islamabad newsroom)