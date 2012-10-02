Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.88/94.94 to the dollar compared to Friday's close of 94.75/94.80.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.80 percent, or 123.91 points, higher at 15,568.73 -- a four-year high -- on total volume of 135.80 million shares.

* Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.82 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,444.49.

* Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed a weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the continuing potential for supply risks. Brent crude for November delivery was off 6 cents at $112.13 a barrel by 0324 GMT. U.S. crude slipped 7 cents to $92.41.

* Gold crawled higher on Tuesday towards an 11-month high hit in the previous session, as a mild improvement in U.S. manufacturing data and growing expectations of a Spanish bailout relieved investors and weakened the dollar, supporting bullion. Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,778.86 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after hitting $1,791.2 in the previous session -- its highest since last November. U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,781.40.

