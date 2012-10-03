Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.90/94.95 to the dollar compared to Monday's close of 94.88/94.94.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.57 percent, or 88.35 points, higher at 15,648.29 -- a four-year high -- on total volume of 140.79 million shares.

* Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,445.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,120.04.

* Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel on Wednesday, hurt by persistent concerns on global growth and oil demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to uncertainty. Brent November crude futures had fallen 36 cents to $111.21 a barrel by 0139 GMT. They ended Tuesday below two critical technical levels -- the 50-day moving average at $112.06 and the 200-day moving average at $112.09. U.S. November crude shed 33 cents to settle at $91.57 a barrel. It could drop below $89 per barrel after failing to break through key resistance at $93.33.

* Gold dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near an 11-month high hit as uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan kept investors on their toes while they wait for a key U.S. job market report expected to show the effectiveness of the latest stimulus. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,771.86 an ounce by 0319 GMT. It hit $1,791.20 this week, its highest level since last November. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,774.40.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* FEATURE-Cheating spouses keep Pakistani private detective busy

* At least 14 killed in suicide attack on NATO patrol in Afghanistan