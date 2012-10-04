Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.16/95.21 to
the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 94.90/94.95.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.41 percent, or 63.92 points, higher at 15,712.21 -- a
four-year high -- on total volume of 107.64 million shares.
* Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on
stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service-sector data, but
the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.25 points, or
0.09 percent, to 13,494.61 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index advanced 5.24 points, or 0.36 percent, to
1,450.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.19 points,
or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,135.23.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing
economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about
slowing growth and a weakening demand for petroleum, even as
supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar. Brent November
crude fell $3.40 to settle at $108.17 a barrel.
Wednesday's $107.67 low was the lowest price since Sept.
20.
* Gold was steady on Thursday, holding minor gains from the
previous two sessions as investors awaited cues from central
banks on their plans to shore up the frail global economy, while
a key U.S. employment report on Friday was also in focus. Spot
gold was little changed at $1,778.14 an ounce by 0028
GMT. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,780.80.
* European Parliamentarian's Condemn Pakistani's
Government's Move to Include Gilgit Baltistan as its 5th
Province
* NATO chief Rasmussen given another year in
office