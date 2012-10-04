Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.16/95.21 to the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 94.90/94.95.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.41 percent, or 63.92 points, higher at 15,712.21 -- a four-year high -- on total volume of 107.64 million shares.

* Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service-sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.25 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,494.61 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 5.24 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,450.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.19 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,135.23.

* Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and a weakening demand for petroleum, even as supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar. Brent November crude fell $3.40 to settle at $108.17 a barrel. Wednesday's $107.67 low was the lowest price since Sept. 20.

* Gold was steady on Thursday, holding minor gains from the previous two sessions as investors awaited cues from central banks on their plans to shore up the frail global economy, while a key U.S. employment report on Friday was also in focus. Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.14 an ounce by 0028 GMT. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,780.80.

* European Parliamentarian's Condemn Pakistani's Government's Move to Include Gilgit Baltistan as its 5th Province

* NATO chief Rasmussen given another year in office