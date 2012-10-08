Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.46/95.51 to the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 95.35/95.55.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.32 percent, or 49.80 points, lower at 15,739.16 on total volume of 145.84 million shares.

* The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,610.15 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 3,136.19.

* Brent crude slipped below $112 per barrel on Monday, dropping for a second straight session on concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand, but supply worries stemming from tensions in the Middle East may help check losses. Brent November crude fell 34 cents to $111.68 a barrel by 0302 GMT after a 0.33 percent decline last week. U.S. November crude fell 42 cents to $89.46.

* Gold lost half a percent on Monday, on course for its sharpest one-day loss in three weeks as a surprisingly upbeat U.S. job market report dented the precious metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold dropped 0.5 percent to $1,771.50 an ounce by 0319 GMT, headed for its biggest daily loss in three weeks and taking it further away from the key $1,800 level that was last broken above in November last year. U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,773.60.

