MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.46/95.51 to
the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 95.35/95.55.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.32 percent, or 49.80 points, lower at 15,739.16 on
total volume of 145.84 million shares.
* The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending
slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S.
unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming
earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. The Dow
Jones industrial average rose 34.79 points, or 0.26
percent, to 13,610.15 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to
1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.27
points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 3,136.19.
* Brent crude slipped below $112 per barrel on Monday,
dropping for a second straight session on concerns a fragile
global economy could curb oil demand, but supply worries
stemming from tensions in the Middle East may help check losses.
Brent November crude fell 34 cents to $111.68 a barrel
by 0302 GMT after a 0.33 percent decline last week. U.S.
November crude fell 42 cents to $89.46.
* Gold lost half a percent on Monday, on course for its
sharpest one-day loss in three weeks as a surprisingly upbeat
U.S. job market report dented the precious metal's appeal as a
hedge against inflation. Spot gold dropped 0.5 percent to
$1,771.50 an ounce by 0319 GMT, headed for its biggest daily
loss in three weeks and taking it further away from the key
$1,800 level that was last broken above in November last year.
U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,773.60.
* Pakistan halts drone protest led by ex-cricketer Imran
Khan
* Panetta rejects Karzai criticism of Afghan war effort
* US court fight starts for radical cleric sent from Britain