* The Pakistani rupee ended steady at 95.46/95.52 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.65 percent, or 102.38 points, lower at 15,652.01 on total volume of 118.93 million shares.

* U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected to be weak. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.50 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,583.65 at the close. The S&P 500 lost 5.05 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,455.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.83 points, or 0.76 percent, to end at 3,112.35.

* Brent crude futures rose towards $113 a barrel on Tuesday after two days of losses, with supply fears due to escalating tensions in the Middle East prevailing over a sluggish outlook for global demand. Front-month Brent futures had risen 69 cents to $112.51 per barrel by 0301 GMT. U.S. crude gained 79 cents to $90.12, also rebounding after two consecutive sessions of declines.

* Gold inched up on Tuesday after two days of decline, but persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth could weigh on bullion, as these concerns keep the dollar strong. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,778.09 an ounce by 0313 GMT, rebounding from a one-week low of $1,766.14 hit on Monday. Gold fell almost 1 percent over the last two sessions, its sharpest two-day decline since August.

* NATO looks beyond Afghan combat mission

* Afghan addicts help run daring new restaurant in Kabul