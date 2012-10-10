Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.50/95.56 compared to Monday's close of 95.46/95.52 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.23 percent, or 36.23 points, higher at 15,688.24 on total volume of 110.96 million shares.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.12 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,473.53 at the close. The S&P 500 lost 14.40 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,441.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.33 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 3,065.02.

* Brent crude slipped below $114 on Wednesday after a 2 percent jump the previous day, with a cloudy economic outlook offsetting fears about disruptions to Middle East oil supply as a conflict between Turkey and Syria escalated. Brent crude had slipped 67 cents to $113.83 a barrel by 0245 GMT, after a 2.4 percent rise on Tuesday to its highest since Sept. 18. U.S. crude fell 62 cents to $91.77 a barrel. The dollar index rose 0.23 percent.

* Gold hovered just above $1,760 an ounce on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses, as a murky outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar and pressured bullion. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent in the past three days. U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,764.70.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Taliban shoot Pakistani schoolgirl campaigning for peace

* Deadly brain-eating amoeba resurfaces in Pakistani city

* Pakistan introduces GSK pneumonia vaccine