MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 95.50/95.56
compared to Monday's close of 95.46/95.52 to the dollar.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.23 percent, or 36.23 points, higher at 15,688.24 on
total volume of 110.96 million shares.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology
after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as
worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings. The Dow
Jones industrial average fell 110.12 points, or 0.81
percent, to 13,473.53 at the close. The S&P 500 lost
14.40 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,441.48. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 47.33 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at
3,065.02.
* Brent crude slipped below $114 on Wednesday after a 2
percent jump the previous day, with a cloudy economic outlook
offsetting fears about disruptions to Middle East oil supply as
a conflict between Turkey and Syria escalated. Brent crude
had slipped 67 cents to $113.83 a barrel by 0245 GMT,
after a 2.4 percent rise on Tuesday to its highest since Sept.
18. U.S. crude fell 62 cents to $91.77 a barrel. The
dollar index rose 0.23 percent.
* Gold hovered just above $1,760 an ounce on Wednesday after
three straight sessions of losses, as a murky outlook for global
growth buoyed the dollar and pressured bullion. Spot gold
was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after
dropping more than 1 percent in the past three days. U.S. gold
was also little changed at $1,764.70.
* Taliban shoot Pakistani schoolgirl campaigning for
peace
* Deadly brain-eating amoeba resurfaces in Pakistani
city
* Pakistan introduces GSK pneumonia vaccine